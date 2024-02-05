Cobra Kai strikes fast and strikes hard with a video announcing the commencement of season 6

Daniel Larusso and Johnny Lawrence conclude their years of rivalry and friendship with the last season that is now being filmed.

Netflix is ready to show you no mercy with the final chapter of the original Karate Kid universe as Cobra Kai gears up for season six. The popular series would suffer a bit of a delay when the dual strikes from the writers and actors brought Hollywood to a standstill, but like Mr. Miyagi’s secret method of healing injuries, the cast and crew rigorously rubbed their palms together to set the wounds and get back into the fight. The show is celebrating by releasing a video that commences the production of the final season, with the cast trying their best to contain their excitement and not give away any spoilers.

The ensemble cast for season six includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O’Brien.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The executive producers — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — would write a formal letter to the fans preparing them, thanking them and teasing them about the final season. In the letter, they write, “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end ti on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six wil mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.



While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we al know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”