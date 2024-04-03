Daredevil: Born Again set pics show The Punisher and Murdock in action

More set photos from Daredevil: Born Again have emerged, showing off costumes and what Kingpin has in store…

Daredevil has truly been born again, as more set photos from the upcoming miniseries have emerged. But it’s not just Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock that we’re getting a glimpse of, it’s Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle aka Punisher.

In one photo (courtesy of the Daredevil Updates social media account), we see a suited-up Daredevil alongside Castle as the two look off camera to unseen terror. A main draw here might be the shot of Daredevil’s suit, which we previously saw in other set pics but can now see from a different angle and alongside yet another character. More photos also show The Punisher solo, giving a better look at his own get-up, although he does seem a little more reserved than we might be used to of the character. Bernthal first turned up as Castle in the second season of the 2015-2018 Netflix series.

Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ pic.twitter.com/AqJAEFlMmJ — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 3, 2024

The Punisher is BACK in 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'. pic.twitter.com/z6po7u8eOb — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 3, 2024

Another cool image gives us an idea of just what Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin partly has in store, evidently setting up an “anti-vigilante task force”, signaling another element of conflict that will no doubt play a key part of Daredevil: Born Again when it arrives on Disney+ next year. Vincent D’Onofrio of course repreises Kingpin after having played him on the original Daredevil series, in addition to Hawkeye and Echo, perfectly setting him up for his return.

Mayor Fisk is up to things in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/IdGtpa4iDV — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) April 3, 2024

D’Onofrio has been one of the most vocal supporters of the series’ development, doing his part to calm those that felt there was too much retooling going on behind the scenes. “We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post. It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Frankly I’d be worried if we were settling for less.” That, coupled with the stream of photos from the set, should add plenty of hype for those anticipating the series.

What do you think of the new pics from the set of Daredevil: Born Again? How do you feel about the costumes? Do you think the series will be the success fans hope for?