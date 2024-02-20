Daredevil: Born Again images & set video reveal The Punisher SPOILERS

Following in the footsteps of Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson, Jon Bernthal took over the role of Marvel Comics character The Punisher, a.k.a. Frank Castle, in the second season of the Netflix series Daredevil. Bernthal’s version of The Punisher then got his own show on Netflix for a couple seasons. Now Bernthal is reprising the role in the Marvel / Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again – and during a recent night of filming, The Punisher (or someone wearing the Punisher skull logo) was spotted on the set! Images and video showing this person on set can be seen at the bottom of this article, but beware of SPOILERS ! If you don’t want anything about Daredevil: Born Again spoiled for you, stop scrolling now.

Now, if you’re here for spoilers… We don’t know for sure whether the person wearing the Punisher skull in this scene is meant to be Frank Castle or not. Apparently the scene was being acted out by a stand-in, not Bernthal. Whatever the case, we see this guy sharing the screen with another Marvel character, White Tiger… and things don’t turn out very well for White Tiger, which fits in with the history of the character in the comic book source material. Scroll down to spoil the character’s fate. If you want to have a better idea of what’s going on with The Punisher and White Tiger in this story, click over to ComicBookMovie.

Netflix Daredevil cast members Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Wilson Bethel are back for Daredevil: Born Again, reprising the roles of lawyer Matt Murdock / costumed crimefighter Daredevil, criminal kingpin Wilson Fisk, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and Benjamin “Dex” Pointdexter / Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again went into production last year – then when the strikes hit, it underwent a creative overhaul that, according to D’Onofrio, has ensured that this new series is now directly connected to the Daredevil series that ran for three seasons on the Netflix streaming service. As of the Daredevil-related series Echo, all of the Netflix shows (which also included Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders) have been made canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So the versions of the Daredevil and The Punisher characters we’ll be seeing on this show are the same ones fans previously saw on Netflix.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born Again? Take a look at these spoilery images of White Tiger and maybe The Punisher (or maybe not), then let us know by leaving a comment below.

🚨 SPOILER WARNING

–

–

–

–

White tiger and The punisher seen on set of Daredevil born again



📸 via @/AnthonyweinVO pic.twitter.com/aovgkThVQ9 — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) February 17, 2024