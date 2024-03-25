Darkness of Man trailer: Van Damme takes on merciless street gangs in new action thriller

The legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme is back in action in the upcoming thriller Darkness of Man , which is set to receive a digital release on May 21st. With that date just a couple months away, a trailer for the film has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Directed by James Cullen Bressack, who crafted the story with Van Damme and wrote the screenplay with Alethea Hnatko-Cho, Darkness of Man has the following synopsis: Russell Hatch (Jean-Claude Van Damme) is a washed-up, former Interpol operative who vowed to protect the son of an informant killed years earlier in a raid gone wrong. When merciless street gangs start an all-out turf war and the kid is caught in the middle, Hatch will stop at nothing to keep him safe and fight anyone who gets in his way.

Van Damme is joined in the cast by Emerson Min (Black-ish), Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), Peter Jae (Blackhat), Sticky Fingaz (Blade: The Series), Spencer Breslin (The Cat in the Hat), Ji Yong Lee (The Valet), Andrey Ivchenko (Stranger Things), Zack Ward (Freddy vs. Jason), Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills 90210), Chika Kanamoto (The Man in the High Castle), Cynthia Rothrock (China O’Brien), Weston Cage (The Night They Came Home), Kristos Andrews (Survive the Game), Shane Yoon (Henry Danger), Jackie Dallas (13 Reasons Why), Danielle Vasinova (To Hell with a Bullet), Kris Van Damme (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), and Randall J. Bacon (Skeletons in the Closet).

Bressack produced the film with Jessica Bennett, Jarrett Furst, and Andre Relis.

I have been a fan of Van Damme ever since I rented Bloodsport and Kickboxer on VHS when I was a kid, so I’m always glad to see that he has another movie coming down the line. I will definitely be taking a look at Darkness of Man. I recently had a marathon of some of Van Damme’s earlier movies and they were still a blast all these years later.

What did you think of the Darkness of Man trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released in May? Let us know by leaving a comment below.