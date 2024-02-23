David Zaslav feels optimistic after a year of flops as Superman: Legacy starts production

James Gunn has been sharing the love with Superman fans, updating them on the new film. And David Zaslav is having great confidence in it.

James Gunn has been sharing his excitement for the upcoming start of Superman: Legacy this week. Previously, he shared a photo of him showing the stars of Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland and Freddie Stroma, the set of the film. He also shared a cast photo at the table read of the film. The caption on the photo read, “After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.” The photo also showcases Nicholas Hoult’s new bald look for playing Lex Luthor in the film.

The DCU inaugural film is due to start shooting next week, and one person who is ecstatic about it is Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. According to Variety, Zaslav gave a fourth-quarter earnings call this morning, which touched on a lot of the studio’s upcoming projects, like the Harry Potter TV series on Max. Besides Barbie, Warner Bros. is definitely feeling the impact of flops from the past year, but the CEO is confident about this new Man of Steel incarnation. He states, “Bottom line, the studio has really been underperforming — including at the end of the year where we had some real struggle — but we’re very optimistic about this year, and it has given us the chance to have a lot of upside in the next two years.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, also chimed in to say, “On the film side, obviously this is going to continue to be a hit-driven business. Just last year was a great example, with the greatest success in the film studio’s history, and some real challenges across the industry on the superhero side.”

Superman: Legacy also added John Murphy as the film’s composer. Murphy’s previous work includes musical arrangements for The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn made his enthusiastic announcement on Instagram about working with him again, “Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator @johnmurphycomposer is scoring #SupermanLegacy. John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production. John has been working tirelessly since, creating hours worth of music that we’ll play on set as we shoot & use in the edit & that will eventually be recorded with a glorious symphony for all of you. Welcome to the DCU, John!”

