Nicholas Hoult reveals his shaved head in a behind-the-scenes cast photo for Superman: Legacy

Anticipation for James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is heating up, and today, we’ve got a brand-new look at the cast in a behind-the-scenes image following a table read from the set. In the photo, Nicholas Hoult debuts his shaved head to play Lex Luthor, the billionaire genius and Superman’s greatest frenemy. Hoult stands smiling at the center of the image, with David Corenswet’s arm draped across his shoulders. The image also features Rachel Brosnahan, Sara Sampaio, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, María Gabriela de Faría, and James Gunn at the center of the action.

Superman: Legacy recently gained John Murphy as the film’s composer. Murphy’s previous work includes musical arrangements for The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator @johnmurphycomposer is scoring #SupermanLegacy,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. “John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production. John has been working tirelessly since, creating hours worth of music that we’ll play on set as we shoot & use in the edit & that will eventually be recorded with a glorious symphony for all of you. Welcome to the DCU, John!”

A late addition to the cast is Milly Alcock, who plays Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. Kara’s role in Gunn’s DCU is more significant than appearing in Superman: Legacy. She also leads the upcoming superhero spectacle Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the limited comic book series written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Everly.

Here’s the official synopsis for King and Everly’s gripping Supergirl story:

Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame.

Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

King and Everly’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow presents a very different Kara Zor-El than most fans are used to. The story begins with Kara enduring a wicked hangover. As she cusses her way toward sobriety, Kara becomes mixed up in a mission that pushes her powers and heart to the limit.

James Gunn wants to keep plot details for Superman: Legacy a mystery, though a brief summary reads: “Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.”

What do you think of Superman: Legacy’s bold and beautiful cast? How do you like Hoult’s shaved head? As someone who shaved his beyond-shoulder-length hair off two days ago, it’s a refreshing experience. I wonder if Hoult feels the same.