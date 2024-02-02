Superman: Legacy taps The Suicide Squad composer John Murphy to score DCU movie

Superman: Legacy is set to kick off production next month, and director James Gunn took to Instagram to announce that John Murphy will be the composer for the upcoming DCU movie. The pair have worked together quite a bit, as Murphy composed the scores for The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“ Happy to announce that my frequent collaborator @johnmurphycomposer is scoring #Supe rmanLegacy,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. “ John was one of the first people I called when I finished the script many months ago as I knew how incredibly important the score was to this production. John has been working tirelessly since, creating hours worth of music that we’ll play on set as we shoot & use in the edit & that will eventually be recorded with a glorious symphony for all of you. Welcome to the DCU, John! ” In addition to his work with Gunn, Murphy is also known for Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, 28 Days Later, Miami Vice, Sunshine, 28 Weeks Later, Kick-Ass, and more.

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The film will also feature Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.

Co-chair of DC Studios Peter Safran has teased that Superman: Legacy will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Do you think John Murphy is a good fit as the composer of Superman: Legacy?