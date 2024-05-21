Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way to a franchise milestone as first-day ticket sales top the Fandango charts

Deadpool & Wolverine is already breaking Fandango first-day ticket sales as audiences gear up for the superhero tag-team of the century.

The third film in Marvel’s Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine, is touching ticket buyers in the money maker ahead of its theatrical release on July 26. What? I’m talking about wallets! Get your head out of the gutter. According to Fandango, Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film has broken Fandango’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2024. The film is also the best first-day pre-seller from the Deadpool franchise, surpassing the first day of ticket sales for Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

“Deadpool and Wolverine are proving to be the dynamic duo, smashing records before appearing on the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango Ticketing. “The success of the film’s ticket pre-sales is a testament to the strong appeal and excitement these iconic characters bring to audiences across the nation.”

To mark the occasion of Wade Wilson’s team-up with James Howlett on the silver screen, Fandango offers fans a chance to pop their claws into Deadpool’s Premium Package. The bundle includes two tickets to see Deadpool & Wolverine in any format, official Best Friends necklaces, and entry for a chance to win a trip to the movie’s premiere!

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic Timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen also star. The House of Ideas is teasing cameos across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, James Marsden, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, Aron Stanford, Chris Hemsworth, and more. To be crystal clear, none of these cameos are officially confirmed. The list is based on trailer tidbits, rumors, and on-set paparazzi fodder.

Have you purchased your tickets to Deadpool & Wolverine yet? Are you surprised that Fandango pre-sales are blowing up? Let us know in the comments section below.