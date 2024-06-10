Wade and Logan harness the true power of friendship in new Deadpool & Wolverine posters

Is it July 26 yet? The anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is so thick you can’t cut it with adamantium claws! Fans have been dreaming of a proper Wade Wilson and Wolverine crossover for years after the disappointment of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Whoever thought silencing Deadpool was a good idea should have their head examined. But I digress. A batch of new Deadpool & Wolverine posters are making the rounds, highlighting the upcoming film’s premiere screening formats and getting fans hot in all the right/wrong places.

The new Deadpool & Wolverine posters promote the 4DX, Imax, Screen X, Dolby, and Real 3D film versions, with an exclusive print from Fandango for shiggles. All the posters feature Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett in various poses. Whether they’re arguing, trying to kill each other, or driving a car Thelma & Louise-style, the dynamic duo is clearly infatuated with one another, as much as Logan tries to deny it.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic Timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The MCU desperately needs a shake-up, and it sounds like Cassandra Nova and multiversal shenanigans could usher significant changes into the interconnected universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, and Rob Delaney as Peter. Deadpool 3 will also star Emma Corrin as the villain and Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA agent. The film is also expected to feature cameos from characters throughout the history of 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies, with a few already being revealed in the trailer, including Aaron Stanford as Pyro.

Which one of the new Deadpool & Wolverine posters is your favorite? Do you plan to see the film during its opening weekend? Can Deadpool & Wolverine be the kick in the pants the MCU needs to jumpstart a new era of MCU entertainment? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.