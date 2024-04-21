Deadpool and Wolverine: The New Trailer Drops Tomorrow!

Of all the movies I saw teased at this year’s CinemaCon, the one that had distributors the most psyched was no doubt Deadpool and Wolverine. Many are thinking this will be Marvel’s first big hit since Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and last week, when I polled readers about which CinemaCon film they were most excited about, it was the clear winner. By a landslide actually, as it earned 40% of the vote compared to the runner-up, Alien: Romulus, which earned 13.47%.

And now, with the film only a few months away from hitting theatres, Disney is on the cusp of releasing a brand-new trailer which should give fans their first look at the yellow-suited Wolverine in action. I’ve already seen this trailer, as they premiered it at CinemaCon (along with ten minutes of the movie which you can read about here), and fans are going to eat it up. While a whole day may seem like too long to wait, Disney is whetting your appetites with a new teaser, which you can see embedded above, which teases the reveal of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Apparently, the film is jampacked with cameos. Still, I must admit that the CinemaCon footage we saw was very carefully assembled so that it wouldn’t allow us journalists to spoil the cameos (which many of us would have no doubt done). Wild speculation has suggested Henry Cavill showing up as another Wolverine or Ben Affleck as Daredevil. I honestly have no idea, but I can promise you this – Deadpool and Wolverine IS NOT watered down and will be HARD-R. Hurrah!

Are you excited about tomorrow’s trailer drop? Let us know in the comments!