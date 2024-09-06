Dexter: Original Sin: Sneak peeks of Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the prequel have been released

Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar find themselves back in the 90s for the new prequel series of Showtime’s hit serial killer show Dexter. Entertainment Weekly has now unveiled exclusive images from the upcoming follow-up. Here, you can see Dempsey’s new look as Captain Aaron Spencer, head of the Miami Metro Police Department’s homicide division. You also get a peek at Gellar’s look as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief. Both characters are Dexter’s new bosses when he begins a forensics internship at Miami Metro PD.

Gellar humorously reflects, “It’s funny — I think it’s a different ’90s than what I knew because I was like, ‘I don’t remember this hairstyle.’ But I played a teenager in the ’90s, not an adult in a business environment, so maybe that is how people dressed in the ’90s. Maybe that is how they wore their hair. They wore a lot heavier makeup in the ’90s in Miami, oh boy. It’s a lot of blue eyeliner and blue mascara. It’s a lot of shoulder pads, and I like rocking a good pair of shoulder pads — it’s the closest I’ll ever get to looking like a linebacker.”

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter in 1991 Miami, as a student transitioning into a serial killer in training. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter finds solace and understanding in Harry. As his only confidant, he teaches Dexter a Code that’s designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to die—all while avoiding getting caught by law enforcement. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel show will be available from Paramount+ with Showtime this December. The first season is expected to consist of 10 episodes. Production is currently underway in Miami.

Clyde Phillips, who served as showrunner on the first four seasons of Dexter and returned to the job for Dexter: New Blood, serves as showrunner on this new show as well. Phillips is also executive producing alongside Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Michael C. Hall. Robert Lloyd Lewis is producing with Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael Lehmann, who directed Slater in the cult classic film Heathers, will serve as directing executive producer. The show is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif for Showtime Studios, with production supervised by Tara Power. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

