The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin exclusive clip previews Apple TV+ comedy series

The historical comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is set to premiere with its first two episodes this Friday, March 1st, with the rest of the show’s six episodes being released on a weekly basis through Friday, March 29th – all of this exclusively on Apple TV+. In anticipation the show’s premiere, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the first episode, and you can check it out in the embed above!

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin stars Noel Fielding of The Mighty Boosh and The Great British Bake Off in the titular role as the legendary British highwayman. Also in the cast are Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Ellie White (The Windsors), Marc Wootton (High & Dry), Duayne Boachie (Blue Story), Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Dolly Wells (Doll & Em), Joe Wilkinson (The Cockfields), Mark Heap (Stardust), Geoffrey McGivern (Ghosts), Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh), Kiri Flaherty (Irish Crime), and Samuel Leakey (Gretel & Hansel). Not enough cast members for you? There are also guest stars Laura Checkley (Detectorists) as Sandra, Greg Davies (The Inbetweeners) as Leslie Duvall, Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead) as The Reddlehag, Paul Kaye (Sexy Beast) as Ratclyff, Guz Khan (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Gow, Diane Morgan (Motherland) as Maureen, Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as Tommy Silversides, and David Threlfall (Shameless) as Tom King.

Here’s the series synopsis: In The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.

The series was written and created by Claire Downes, Stuart Lane, and Ian Jarvis. Produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, it’s executive produced by Fielding, Kenton Allen, Big Talk Studios, Victoria Grew, and Ben Palmer. Palmer and George Kane directed the episodes.

What did you think of our exclusive clip from The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin? Will you be watching this show on Apple TV+? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

