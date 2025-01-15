Dirty Harry and Pale Rider are getting 4K Blu-ray remasters

Fans of Clint Eastwood, do you feel lucky? Well, do ya? Because Blu-ray.com has reported that two classics from the cinema icon are getting the 4K treatment as Dirty Harry and Pale Rider have been announced to be released on ultra-HD Blu-ray sometime in the future from Warner Bros.
The description for Dirty Harry reads,
“Cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) attempts to track down a psychopathic rooftop killer before a kidnapped girl dies. When he is found Harry abuses the murderer’s civil rights putting him back on the streets. Once he is released he hijacks a school bus and Harry must go after him again. The only way to stop this vicious killer is in cold blood.”
There haven’t been any special features announced yet, but the specs can be seen below. Additionally, Clint himself revealed temporary, crude box art concepts:
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Aspect ratio: 2.40:1
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
Audio
TBA
Subtitles
French, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish
Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-66, 1 BD-50)
Packaging
SteelBook
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
The description for Pale Rider reads,
“When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold miners into giving up their territory, an enigmatic man named ‘Preacher’ (Clint Eastwood) arrives in town. Preacher fends off the attacks, and then goes directly to LaHood to negotiate. When the miners, led by Hull Barret (Michael Moriarty), refuse the terms, LaHood sends in Marshall Stockburn (John Russell) to take down Preacher and the others.”
Also with this film, there haven’t been any special features announced yet, but the specs can be seen below. Clint also revealed temporary, crude box art concepts:
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
Audio
TBA
Subtitles
None
Disc
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Packaging
SteelBook
Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
Recently, Eastwood sat down in a rare reflection of his career where he addressed some of his not-so-well received movies that are mixed in with his legacy. “After you get a few films that are reasonably successful, people kind of stick with you. But if you’re grinding out turkeys, they don’t stick with you.” The Hollywood legend continued, “That would be up to them, to the audiences, to answer. Up to the people on the outside. I just kind of go along. I consider this, again, emotional. It comes upon you. You have a story, you make a movie of it. You have to just go for it. If you think too much about how it happened you might ruin it. I go back and look at films I’ve made, and I could easily ask, ‘Why the heck did I make this?’ I don’t remember! It might have been a long time ago…” Then, he concludes, “I’m sure I’ve had disappointments. If I did, I wouldn’t dwell on them.”
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE