Dirty Harry and Pale Rider are getting 4K Blu-ray remasters

Fans of Clint Eastwood, do you feel lucky? Well, do ya? Because Blu-ray.com has reported that two classics from the cinema icon are getting the 4K treatment as Dirty Harry and Pale Rider have been announced to be released on ultra-HD Blu-ray sometime in the future from Warner Bros.

The description for Dirty Harry reads,

“Cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) attempts to track down a psychopathic rooftop killer before a kidnapped girl dies. When he is found Harry abuses the murderer’s civil rights putting him back on the streets. Once he is released he hijacks a school bus and Harry must go after him again. The only way to stop this vicious killer is in cold blood.”

There haven’t been any special features announced yet, but the specs can be seen below. Additionally, Clint himself revealed temporary, crude box art concepts:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

French, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-66, 1 BD-50)

Packaging

SteelBook

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

The description for Pale Rider reads,

“When property owner Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) starts using a band of hooligans to terrorize a group of small-town gold miners into giving up their territory, an enigmatic man named ‘Preacher’ (Clint Eastwood) arrives in town. Preacher fends off the attacks, and then goes directly to LaHood to negotiate. When the miners, led by Hull Barret (Michael Moriarty), refuse the terms, LaHood sends in Marshall Stockburn (John Russell) to take down Preacher and the others.”

Also with this film, there haven’t been any special features announced yet, but the specs can be seen below. Clint also revealed temporary, crude box art concepts:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

None

Disc

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Packaging

SteelBook

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free