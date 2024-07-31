Don’t Turn Out the Lights trailer: director Andy Fickman’s first horror film gets September release

A trailer has been released for Don’t Turn Out the Lights, the first horror film from director Andy Fickman

The directing career of Andy Fickman stretches back more than twenty years, with most of his credits coming in the comedy genre. Among those credits are Who’s Your Daddy?, Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, She’s the Man, The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, You Again, Parental Guidance, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Playing with Fire, Christmas Again, Heathers: The Musical, and One True Loves. With his latest film, Fickman has ventured into the horror genre for the first time – and thanks to Quiver Distribution, we’re going to have the chance to see the result when Don’t Turn Out the Lights receives a VOD and limited theatrical release on September 6th! For now, a trailer has arrived online, and that can be viewed in the embed above.

Written and directed by Fickman, Don’t Turn Out the Lights was inspired by real life events. The film has the following synopsis: Reuniting for an unforgettable weekend, a group of high school friends takes a break from their separate lives at college to travel by RV to a musical festival. Their exciting weekend plans quickly unravel as they find themselves fighting to survive each other and the unknown.

Bella DeLong (Wuthering Heights), Amber Janea (A Predator Returns), newcomer Ana Luz Zambrana, John Bucy (PBC), Crystal Lake Evans (Hightown), Jarrett Austin Brown (The Get Down), Daryl Tofa (Better Nate Than Never), Jasper Cole (Fall), David Sitler (Little America), and Finley Rose Slater (Days of Our Lives) star.

I can’t say I have seen most of Fickman’s comedy work, but I find it interesting to see how things turn out when a director known for working in a certain genre decides to try a new genre, especially when their new genre is horror.

Fickman produced Don’t Turn Out the Lights with Todd Slater, Grant Slater, Betsy Sullenger, Scott Prisand, Katie Leary, and Michael Speyer. A press release informs us that the film has a running time of 109 minutes.

What did you think of the Don't Turn Out the Lights trailer? Are you interested in watching a horror movie from director Andy Fickman?