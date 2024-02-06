Drive-Away Dolls: Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan live dangerously in a new trailer for Ethan Coen’s next comedy

Ethan Coen’s latest madcap comedy, Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, gets a new trailer.

Buckle up and get ready to hit the road with two young women who’ve stumbled upon a mysterious briefcase full of trouble! A new Drive-Away Dolls trailer is barreling down the information highway today, with plenty of kooky characters hitchhiking aboard the new comedy co-written by husband and wife duo Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

The Ethan Coen-directed comedy revolves around Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her timid friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon join Qualley and Viswanathan for Coen and Cooke’s unique crime caper, with Focus Features handling domestic distribution. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures will bring the film overseas. Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner join Coen and Cooke as producers.

Drive-Away Dolls, Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ethan Coen

In the new Drive-Away Dolls trailer, Jamie and Marian discover a mysterious briefcase in the trunk of a beat-up car, changing their lives forever. Knowing the contents of the suitcase could invite trouble; they look anyway, better judgment be damned! Unaware of the Pandora’s box they’ve opened, the girls quickly find themselves in a madcap chase for possession of the stolen goods. Elsewhere, the dealer, hitmen, a senator, the boss, and a cop get wind of the mayhem, with none of them safe from bullets, buffoonery, or backstabbing.

Margaret Qualley plays Pussycat in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Still, her role as Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon put her on the map. She’s starred in several films and TV series since, with her role as Alex Russell in Maid being one of her best yet. In 2022, she played Trish in Stars at Noon and Rebecca in Zachary Wigon’s dramatic thriller Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Viswanathan made her mark in 2018’s Blockers, the Kay Canon-directed comedy starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz. She’s starred in several films and television shows since, including a 23-episode run on the TBS comedy Miracle Workers as Alexandra Shitshoveler, Prudence Aberdeen, and Eliza Freya Exaltada.

After getting bumped around because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA stikes, Drive-Away Dolls pulls into theaters on February 23, 2024.

Source: Focus Features
