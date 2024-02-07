Dune Part Two: the entire sandworm scene has been released

We’re just weeks away from the March 1st theatrical release of Dune: Part Two , the second half of director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune… and the whole time we’ve been gearing up to see this movie, one element of it that has been getting a lot of hype is the presence of sandworms. Cast member Javier Bardem said he wanted to ride a sandworm in the film, the actors said the production included “a main unit, a second unit, and a sandworm unit“, and there are tie-in popcorn buckets designed to look like sandworms. Now an extended sneak preview has made its way online, and it features a clip from the film where our hero Paul Atreides learns to ride a sandworm! You can check it out in the embed at the bottom of this article.

Scripted by Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part One (watch or buy it HERE) introduced viewers to Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), “a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding”, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Coming to us from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Chalamet and Bardem are joined in the cast by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Walken, Souheila Yacoub, and Léa Seydoux.

Villeneuve is producing Dune: Part Two with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. Spaihts serves as executive producer alongside Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison. Kevin J. Anderson is creative consultant.

Villeneuve and Spaihts wrote the screenplay for Dune: Part Two, and The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed that he worked on the script as well.

Are you interested in Dune: Part Two, and are you looking forward to seeing the sandworm action on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, check out this preview clip: