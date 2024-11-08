Elvira: Mistress of the Dark 4K Blu-ray details have been released by Arrow Video

Just after the spooky season, Arrow Video is releasing the cult 1988 hit, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Take a look at the features included.

Back in September, it was announced that Arrow Video would be releasing a number of titles in 4K Blu-ray remasters. One of those titles was the cult hit from the 1988, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. The new physical media release will hit retailers in a few days on November 12. Details of the special features and technical specs are now revealed, courtesy of Blu-ray.com.

The description reads,

“She’s back! Elvira, Horrorland’s hostess with the mostest, finally busts out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with this long-awaited, positively bursting-at-the-seams special edition of her big screen debut, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark!

Having just quit her job as a Los Angeles TV horror hostess, Elvira receives the unexpected news that she’s set to inherit part of her great aunt Morgana’s estate. Arriving in the small town of Fallwell, Massachusetts to claim her inheritance, Elvira receives a less than enthusiastic reception from the conservative locals – amongst them, her sinister uncle Vincent, who, unbeknownst to Elvira, is in fact an evil warlock secretly scheming to steal the old family spellbook for his own nefarious ends…

Campy, quirky and stuffed to the brim with more double entendres than your average Carry On movie, 1988’s Elvira: Mistress of the Dark helped solidify the horror hostess (played by Cassandra Peterson) as a major pop culture icon, here owning every inch of the screen with her quick wit, sass, and of course, cleaving-enhancing gown!”

Special Features and Technical Specs: