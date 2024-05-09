The fur flies when God and Beelzebub ignite a holy war as housecats in Netflix’s Exploding Kittens trailer

Thanks to Netflix‘s upcoming animated series Exploding Kittens, Tom Ellis is trading his horns for a halo by becoming God after playing Lucifer Morningstar in the fan-favorite supernatural drama Lucifer. Netflix parted the heavens on Thursday to reveal an Exploding Kittens trailer, teasing the animated series based on the popular card game Matthew Inman, Elan Lee, and Shane Small created. Netflix’s Exploding Kittens is an adult animated series starring Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata as two rotund housecats on opposite ends of a holy war.

In Netflix’s Exploding Kittens trailer, God is transformed into Godcat (Tom Ellis) and cast down to Earth to live with a dysfunctional family while reconnecting with his humanity. Meanwhile, Beelzebub lives next door in the form of a tubby void cat prone to naps in sunbeams and zoomies at ungodly hours.

The Exploding Kittens trailer begins with God getting admonished by his angelic advisors for his lackadaisical attitude toward humanity. Instead of sending him to Earth as a human to reconnect with the species he helped create, he’s transformed into a bearded housecat and forced to live with a frazzled mother managing a household of dysfunctional individuals. Godcat is there to connect with the family and rediscover his humanity. However, what begins as an elaborate life lesson eventually turns into genuinely caring about the humans and wanting to understand their struggle. Unfortunately for Godcat, the Antichrist lives next door, and she’s doing her damndest to get in the way of Godcat’s plan.

The Exploding Kittens animated series is a companion to the mobile version of the wacky card game, which is exclusively available to Netflix subscribers. A physical version inspired by the show was released last year, and now the animated series is here to fan the flames.

Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates join Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata as Godcat’s human companions. The creative team for Exploding Kittens is out of this world, with the game’s co-creator, Matthew Inman, co-showrunning with Shane Kosakowski, a writer and producer on You’re the Worst and The Muppets. King of the Hill‘s Mike Judge and Greg Daniels executive produce with their Bandera Entertainment partner Dustin Davis. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of the Chernin Entertainment Group also serve as executive producers.

I didn’t know what to think when I heard Netflix was getting behind an Exploding Kittens animated series, but now that I’ve seen the trailer, I’m a believer! Will you watch Exploding Kittens? Have you played the mobile version of the card game? Let us know in the comments section below.