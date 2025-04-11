Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby talks about inspiration behind Sue Storm’s pregnancy, plus new images

Kirby talks about how this plot brings something new and fresh to her character and Entertainment Weekly has revealed new pics from the film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently showed off a little preview at CinemaCon. The footage included many scenes of Marvel’s first family in retro-futuristic worlds where they’re celebrities. The CinemaCon crowd got a first look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. She warns the Fantastic Four that their planet is doomed, and they’ve been marked for death. They have no choice but to go on the defense. The world starts to lose faith. Meanwhile, the FF fights a public battle to convince the population that they can protect them. One aspect about the film that’s been revealed is Sue Storm being pregnant. Entertainment Weekly recently spoke with the cast about the film and Vanessa Kirby, who will be portraying Sue, aka The Invisible Woman, talked about this element that is a significant plot point in the movie. Kirby says,

Matt and I were really aware that there hasn’t really been a mother with a baby in these superhero archetypes women have been getting. One of the things I love most from Sue’s history is when she becomes Malice, and all her dark stuff comes out. I was obsessed with that chapter of her life. So I wanted to make sure that there were tones of Malice in there with her, that she wasn’t just the stereotype of a goody, sweet mother.”

Kirby continued to explain, “I’ve always been really interested in the mess of femininity, and how can you be both? How can you be all the things? Not just the tough, invincible, powerful woman, but also a mother who gives birth, which is itself a superhero act. I love that these characters are real humans in a messy family who argue and try to work it out and get things wrong.”

Additionally, EW has gifted readers with a batch of new exclusive images from the film. Check them out below!

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne also joined the cast of the retro-future movie.