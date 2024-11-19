Boris Karloff is Frankenstein’s monster again in Legendary graphic novel

Back in 2020, the comic book arm of Legendary Entertainment brought the world a graphic novel called Bram Stoker’s Dracula Starring Bela Lugosi, which was exactly what the title promised – an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula that featured the likeness of genre icon Bela Lugosi, who played the title character in the classic 1931 film (not to mention more than 260 stage performances and 1948’s Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein), as Dracula. Now, Legendary has teamed up with Sara Karloff of Karloff Enterprises, as well as Kerry Gammill and El Garing, the team behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula Starring Bela Lugosi to bring us Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Starring Boris Karloff , which features a new design for Frankenstein’s monster, but the creature has the face of genre icon Boris Karloff. Karloff, of course, played Frankenstein’s monster in 1931’s Frankenstein and reprised the role for Bride of Frankenstein in 1935 and Son of Frankenstein in 1939.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Starring Boris Karloff has the following description: Decades before the works of Edgar Allan Poe, Jules Verne, and H.G. Wells, 18-year-old Mary Shelley wrote what many regard as the first work of science fiction when she penned Frankenstein: or, the Modern Prometheus, which was published in 1818. Over one hundred years later, in 1931, a hard-working but relatively unknown actor named Boris Karloff was cast to play Frankenstein’s monster in James Whale’s now classic movie adaptation. The film made Karloff a star and solidified Frankenstein’s monster as an icon of the silver screen. In 2024, Legendary Comics is proud to bring Shelley and Karloff together for the first time in a faithful adaptation of the novel starring the iconic actor in the lead role of the fully reimagined monster. In partnership with Sara Karloff of Karloff Enterprises, and featuring the artistic talents of Kerry Gammill and El Garing, the team behind the award-winning Bram Stoker’s Dracula Starring Bela Lugosi, this new graphic novel is certain to delight and terrify old and new fans alike.

Hardcover copies of the 120 page graphic novel are available for purchase through Amazon. Some sample images can be seen below.

