Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases new images featuring Chris Hemsworth facing down Anya Taylor-Joy

The Wasteland has a new villain in Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus, and he and Furiosa can be seen in the new images from Total Film.

In 2016, George Miller came back to his cult franchise, Mad Max, at 70 years old and accomplished a major feat that amazingly put younger action directors in their place. With Mad Max: Fury Road, Miller was able to make an epic-scale, high-budgeted version of his wasteland fairy tale with some of the most eye-popping action sequences seen in some time. The sequel featured a new character played by Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy now embodies her for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The vehicular carnage crashes into theaters next month and promotion has been revving up with a cover story in the latest issue of Total Film, which features newly seen covers that you can view HERE.

Now Collider has provided the previously unreleased images from the Total Film cover story. In the new pictures, readers are previewed to the evolution of Furiosa’s origin. In one image, the character still sports her long locks, but has already adapted the war face paint as she exudes a road warrior presence with some Max Rockatansky-looking fatigues. In another image, she has completely taken on the character’s iconic look with her freshly shaved head and wardrobe that comes straight out of Fury Road. In the last image, the blood rivalry between Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth’s characters intensifies as Dementus has Furiosa in his grasp and the two have a face-to-face.

Directed by Miller from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris, Furiosa has the following synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants are in a war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.