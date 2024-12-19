Sony Animation and Netflix to strap on proton packs for an animated Ghostbusters movie

Bustin’ makes Sony and Netflix feel good as the studios announce their plans for an animated Ghostbusters movie! As part of an endless effort to expand the Ghostbusters franchise, Sony Animation, Netflix, and director Kris Pearn (The Willoughbys, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2) are strapping on proton packs for an animated ghost hunt set in the beloved action-comedy universe.

Plot details remain a mystery. However, Deadline‘s exclusive report says the newly announced project is separate from the all-new animated series currently in development. I’m not trying to get anyone too excited, but the way insiders talk about the new animated Ghostbusters movie, it could do what Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise did for the Spider-Man IP. That’s a bold statement, but we’ve seen Sony Animation work wonders with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. If the animated Ghostbusters movie receives that level of artistry, care, and dedication, it could become something worth getting excited about.

Speaking about Sony’s Spider-Verse films, the next chapter in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, webbed up two directors in vets franchise vets Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Persichetti and Thompson have been swinging alongside Miles Morales since the start of the character’s animated odyssey into the Multiverse. They jointly served as contributing directors for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and executive produced the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. They contributed to the franchise’s eye-popping, industry-changing visuals and were a part of the directing team for Across the Spider-Verse with Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

“Bob and Justin’s fingerprints are woven into the DNA of these films, and their passion for Miles’ journey shines through in every frame of his last adventure,” said Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. “There is nothing more rewarding than collaborating with creative partners with bold vision and brilliant execution like Bob and Justin. We are thrilled to work with them once again to create a beautiful and satisfying conclusion to this story.”

What do you want to see from an animated Ghostbusters movie? Will it be as visually creative as the Spider-Verse films? Let us know in the comments section below.