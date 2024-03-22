Ghostbusters Frozen Empire: preview night on-par with Afterlife; what did you think?

The early numbers are coming in for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s preview night. Deadline is reporting that the movie made about $4.7 million last night from previews that started at 2 pm While that’s better than Kung Fu Panda 4 performed a few weeks ago (before opening to $58 million) it’s only marginally higher than Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s preview figures from 2021, with that film making $4.5 million for a $45 million opening. Let’s not forget that film was hampered by the pandemic. November 2021 was the height of the Omicron wave, and movies were tanking left and right. Everyone seemed to think Afterlife would have doubled its business were it not for the pandemic. Deadline’s sources seem wary of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opening on that level, with many believing the preview night is front-loaded (we’re predicting a $40 million finish).

With a budget of about $100 million, Sony will no doubt be expecting the film to finish with at least a $100 million domestic total and double that overseas to green light any more sequels. It remains to be seen if the more cooly received than its predecessor sequel will manage to hit those numbers. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s got the dreaded rotten rating at only 45%, Yikes.

Meanwhile, Neon has yet to report any numbers on their Sydney Sweeney-led horror flick Immaculate. Still, Deadline says the exit surveys have been pretty negative, with mainstream audiences seemingly liking the film less than critics. It’s scored a pretty impressive (for a horror flick) 78% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two continues to do well, making $2.2 million last night compared to Kung Fu Panda’s $1.7 million, although the latter film will no doubt crank out more business over the weekend thanks to family matinees.

So, what did you think of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? In my review, I gave it a 6/10, and found it an entertaining sequel (even if it spends too much time trying to expand the franchise). Tomorrow I’ll be posting my Ghostbusters Movies Ranked article, so I’m curious to hear what you all thought. Let me know in the talkbacks!