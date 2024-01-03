Godzilla x Kong: What’s the deal with Kong’s bionic arm?

If you watched the trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you likely noticed Kong wearing a mechanical gauntlet on his arm with no explanation given. So… what’s the deal with Kong’s new tech?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard isn’t spilling any details about the King’s new bionic arm, but he did drop a few hints while speaking with Total Film. “ It’s kind of hard to say too much more than that without spoiling anything, because he has one of my favourite intros of any character I’ve ever shot in my films, ” Wingard said. “ What I will say is I’d want to play with that [action figure] if I was a kid! And though Apex isn’t in this story in a literal way, we kind of hint that Monarch absorbed a lot of the Apex technology after the last film. The glove Kong is wearing, it’s somewhat insinuated that’s Apex technology. “

The most likely explanation is that Kong needs a little more power to take down the movie’s new Titan, but exactly why a Kong-sized gauntlet even exists remains unknown.

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard has returned to helm the new sequel from a screenplay by Simon Barrett. The film features a returning cast led by Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. New additions to the sequel include Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

“ This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own, ” reads the official synopsis. “ The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. “

While fans wait for the release of Godzilla x Kong, they’ve got Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to enjoy. The Apple TV+ series debuted last month and spans three generations as it reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was originally set to be released on March 15th, but the release was pushed back to April 12th.