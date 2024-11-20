HBO defends J.K. Rowling’s involvement in Harry Potter TV series, saying she “has a right to express her personal views”

J.K. Rowling is the creator of the Harry Potter franchise, but in recent years, she’s gotten a lot more press for her views on transgender people. As Warner Bros. is currently developing a Harry Potter TV series, there was a question of how involved Rowling would be. Turns out, she’ll be involved quite a bit. At a recent press event, HBO chief Casey Bloy said Rowling was “ very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director, ” and her statements on transgender people “ haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff. “

In a further statement to Variety, HBO said Warner Bros. has “ been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years ” and “ her contribution has been invaluable. ” The statement continued, “ We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement. “

For those who disagree with Rowling’s views, it can be difficult to separate the franchise from its creator, and the Harry Potter fandom has certainly been split.

The casting process for the Harry Potter TV series has begun. An open call was put out for children who are residents of the U.K. and Ireland and will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. There have also been rumblings that Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) is at the top of the wishlist for the role of Albus Dumbledore.

This summer, Succession‘s Francesca Gardiner was revealed to have been tapped as a writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod signed on to executive produce and direct multiple episodes. The project was originally developed for Max but made the leap to HBO (along with a variety of other Max shows) in June.