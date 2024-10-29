I’m Your Host: Jackie Earle Haley to star in game show-themed slasher

Jackie Earle Haley has over 70 screen acting credits to his name. He was one of the Bad News Bears, he earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film Little Children, he played Rorschach in Zack Snyder‘s take on Watchmen. He worked with Steven Spielberg on Lincoln and with Martin Scorsese on Shutter Island. He has dealt with Dollman, the Maniac Cop, and the remake RoboCop, and he played Freddy Krueger in a poorly-received remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. And now, Deadline reports that Haley is set to star in the game show-themed slasher movie I’m Your Host .

Coming our way from Benacus Entertainment and RNF Productions, I’m Your Host is directed by DW Medoff (I Will Never Leave You Alone) from a screenplay written by Joey Miller. The story centers on four friends trapped in a sadistic game show, where they must outwit a twisted serial killer in a deadly race against time. With every move, they edge closer to freedom – or their final gruesome fate . Filming is taking place in Rome.

Haley is joined in the cast by Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands, Jamie Flatters (The Forgotten Battle), David Angland (The Devil’s Hour), Joelle Rae (Get Even), Eve Austin (You), Tom Claxton (The Boys in the Boat), and Gerald Lepkowski (The Death of Stalin).

The producers had this to say about the project: “ This film goes beyond the typical horror genre – delving into how trust can be manipulated unexpectedly and unsettlingly. We’re eager to see how audiences will respond to the tension and emotional complexity woven into the narrative, especially under DW’s masterful direction and with this incredible cast, brought together by our talented casting director, Heather Basten. ” Commenting specifically on the casting of Haley, they said, “ Jackie’s ability to convey complex emotions and his remarkable screen presence make him the perfect choice to lead this film. His portrayal will elevate the tension and horror to a whole new level, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience his incredible performance in I’m Your Host. “

