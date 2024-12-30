Interview: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce Talk The Brutalist

The Brutalist is the new and very ambitious feature from actor-turned-director Brady Corbet. It brings to life the story of an immigrant arriving in America in 1947. And speaking honestly, I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about an over three-and-a-half-hour fictional tale about an architect. Especially since his Natalie Portman feature Vox Lux did not work for me. Yet stepping into The Brutalist in 70mm with a buddy of mine, we both were completely engaged in this stunning new work. Adrien Brody is exceptional once again, as is Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, and more. Brady’s latest is a bold interpretation of history, and an exceptional cinematic world if you are willing to take the journey.

I’ve spoken with Adrien Brody twice: once for Predators and once for Splice. Both are very different films from his latest. Yet when I mentioned Splice before the interview, he had high praise for the varied works. Yet those interviews were nothing compared to this. The love that clearly went into this impressive work is staggering. Brody discussed taking on the role and working with a director like Corbet. Just like his amazing talent, the actor offered a lot of insight for such a short interview. He is a genuinely kind and exceptional talent, a true pleasure to speak with. Honestly, his performance was so utterly compelling that I didn’t leave my seat once.

Next up, I had the honor of talking with the great Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. While I’ve had the honor of speaking with Mr. Pearce before, this was my first with the lovely and wonderfully talented Jones. The two had a terrific conversation about working alongside the talent of Mr. Brody, as well as working with such a visionary story from a Corbet. The Brutalist is an impressive film, and you can check out what our own Chris Bumbray had to say about it here.

This holiday season, numerous films are well worth watching in a dark theatre. Let us know your thoughts on The Brutalist below.