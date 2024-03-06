Interview: Zac Efron, John Cena, Peter Farrelly, and More Talk Ricky Stanicky

Did you ever have a friend that continually put you in a bad position or made things problematic? Well if you didn’t, perhaps you could’ve just made one up. This is the storyline for the latest from comedic filmmaker Peter Farrelly. Ricky Stanicky features Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and Andrew Santino as childhood buddies who invent a fictitional friend, someone to blame on for the trouble they cause. It works so well, they still use this fake friend whenever things go awry. However, that lie backfires on them and they find themselves hiring John Cena to “play” Ricky, the troublesome friend. And since it’s a Farrelly flick, outrageousness ensues.

We recently spoke with this talented cast and the man who brought it all to life. First up, I spoke with Zac Efron and John Cena about the project. Having had the pleasure of meeting these two fine fellows in the past, it’s nice to see the two together in a comedy. John Cena is an incredibly funny man who opened up about playing this wild character. Efron talked about working with Farrelly as well as stepping away from the serious after his terrific work in The Iron Claw.

Jermaine Fowler and Andrew Santino joined me and Lex Scott Davis, who steps in as Efron’s on-screen wife. For Fowler and Santino, the two talked about working with Farrelly and the cast. And frankly, Santino has one of the most cringe-tastic moments in the film, one that I’ll never forget. The two actors are incredibly funny here, and they work perfectly with Efron. And as for Ms. Davis, the actress adds much-needed heart in the comedy. She talked about working with Efron and being a part of this Amazon Prime flick.

Last, but far from least, we had a conversation with Peter Farrelly and William H. Macy, who plays the friend’s boss. For Peter, he discussed why he brings the heart and soul to the humor. It led to an interesting chat about one of the greatest comedies of all time, Airplane. As for Macy, he echoed the sentiments about the director that his co-stars did about working with Farrelly. If you are in the market for a bit of outrageousness, you will want to check out Ricky Stanicky which arrives this weekend on Prime. Bring all your friends, even the fake ones.