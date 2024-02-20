Lindsay Lohan leads a classic romantic comedy set up in the charming Irish Wish trailer

Lindsay Lohan returns to the romantic comedy genre in Netflix’s lighthearted and endearing Irish Wish trailer.

With movies like Always Be My MaybeAnyone But You, and Red, White & Royal Blue putting romantic comedies back in the spotlight, Lindsay Lohan returns to the genre to show everyone how to own the genre in Netflix‘s Irish Wish trailer. Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian gets behind the camera for the lighthearted and often funny film, set to make hearts go pitter-pat on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

Damian directs from a screenplay written by Kirsten Hansen (Christmas on My MindCross Country Christmas, Love Under the Rainbow), with Amanda Phillips, James Townsend, Janeen Damian, Galen Fletcher, Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Kirsten Hansen, Bader Shammas, and Lindsay Lohan executive producing.

Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie Kelly in the Irish Wish trailer, a woman whose dream partner is engaged to her best friend. When Maddie wishes she could be the bride instead of a bridesmaid, the universe grants her wish but also teaches her a valuable lesson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irish Wish:

“When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

Lindsay Lohan (Mean GirlsFreaky Friday) leads Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Star Trek: PicardDownton Abbey), Alexander Vlahos (Watchtower, Lola), Ayesha Curry (Love For SaleGary Unmarried), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in ParisTop Boy), Jacinta Mulcahy (Much Ado About ChristmasNature Unleashed: Earthquake) and Jane Seymour (Live and Let DieSomewhere in Time) rounding out the cast.

Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan, Netflix
Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan, Netflix
Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan, Netflix
Irish Wish, Lindsay Lohan, Netflix

“I wanted to be a part of this story because, for one, I love classic rom-coms, and this is just the epitome of that,” said Ayesha Curry. “I’m excited to be a part of something I hope will become a classic staple in people’s households that they’ll watch more than once. I also got to do it with my friend, and who doesn’t want to work with their friend?”

“This world, this sphere of filmmaking comes very naturally for [Lindsay Lohan],” said Ed Speelers. “She has a great approach to the work and is very much in tune with her comedic bones. This was my first out and out rom-com, and to team up with Lindsay and film in the stunning Republic of Ireland felt like the perfect way to venture into this genre.”

Are you excited to see Lindsay Lohan getting back in front of cameras for a romantic comedy with a classic fairytale setup? The locations and sets in this film look gorgeous, and there are certainly a few chuckle-worthy jokes in the Irish Wish trailer. It’s a little messed up that Maddie would wish to steal her best friend’s husband-to-be, but magic has a way of teaching valuable lessons before the spell wears off.

Irish Wish comes to Netflix on March 15, 2024. Will you walk down the aisle with Lindsay Lohan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Netflix
