James Gunn says they’ve talked about a Marvel/DC crossover a billion times and it can easily happen

It seems like the perfect bridge from Marvel to DC is now here as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who has had a long, good-natured history with the company (pre-Vol. 3 controversy notwithstanding), is now the co-head of DC Studios over at the parent company of Warner Bros. Gunn talked with Rolling Stone in preparation for the release of Superman and the writer/director says a crossover with the two rival brands is nowhere near impossible.

When the interviewer pointed out that a Superman/Spider-Man comic from the 70s is sitting near them on the table, they asked Gunn if something like that could happen ten years down the line. Gunn responds,





We’ve talked about it a billion times. That could easily happen, but simultaneous to that, I think it would be interesting. But I also think people are a little over it. I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes and that’s what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes. That’s obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling. And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn’t gonna do it if it’s shit. So it’s gotta come from a real place, and it’s really hard to make that work.”

Meanwhile, in DC Studios’ final Superman trailer, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor infiltrates Kal-El’s Fortress of Solitude as his seething hatred for the super-powered alien festers. In addition to witnessing the depths of Luthor’s hate, the new promo shows Superman (David Corenswet) coming to blows with Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), getting encouragement from Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), fighting a massive Kaiju in downtown Metropolis, and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) piloting an alien spacecraft. The action rarely lets up as DC and James Gunn pour everything into the trailer, making the movie look and feel like the “can’t miss” cinematic summer event.



Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.