Jared Leto to play professor turned jewel thief Lawrence Gray

Deadline reports that Jared Leto is set to star in a new film inspired by the real-life case of Dr. Lawrence Gray, a retired professor turned thief who allegedly stole over $1 million worth of art and jewels from various homes.

The untitled film is based on the article The Talented Dr. Gray by Steve Kroft and Howard L. Rosenberg, which was published in Graydon Carter’s Air Mail in 2022. Andy Bellin (Lovelace) is writing the script. “ The moment I read the article, I knew this would make an incredible movie, ” Bellin said. “ The real hook here is the psychology of Dr. Gray and the fantastic twists that come along with it. This story explores the perceived perfect lives of privilege and glamour, which is actually a world of cunning, subterfuge and deception. We’re so lucky that Jared has the same drive for such complex characters; and that h.wood Media sees what we see in this project. “

Dr. Gray is a retired political science professor from John Cabot University who allegedly used his “ impeccable manners and elite social connections ” to orchestrate sophisticated thefts from the homes of well-off acquaintances he met at elite social events for over a decade. He also allegedly stole from his longtime lover, Jacqueline Quillen, the granddaughter of investment banker and physicist Alfred Lee Loomis.

“ Quillen’s son, Parker, sued Gray in 2020, accusing him of stealing numerous valuables, ” reads Deadline’s article. “ Quillen passed away later that year, and the lawsuit was settled confidentially, with Gray making a payment to her estate. Maintaining his innocence, Gray claims that he was persecuted by Quillen’s family due to their disapproval of his relationship with her. “

The movie will change things up somewhat, taking Jared Leto from the United States to London, where his Lawrence Gray “ woos his way into the homes of English bluebloods and international ambassadors, and sets his sights on relics of the Great British Empire. ” The character will obviously be a little younger in this incarnation, as the real-life Dr. Gray was in his late ’60s and early ’70s when he allegedly organized his crimes. In addition to starring in the film, Leto will also produce alongside Emma Ludbrook through their production company Paradox.

Leto recently wrapped production on Tron: Ares, which will hit theaters on October 10, 2025.