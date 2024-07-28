Jay and Silent Bob 3 officially titled Store Wars

Jay and Silent Bob will return in Store Wars, which finds them going to war with a rival marijuana dispensary.

Jay and Silent Bob

Snoochie Boochies! While Kevin Smith announced last year that a third Jay and Silent Bob movie would be hitting screens, he provided some more details on the threequel this weekend, telling his audience at the San Diego Comic-Con that the movie will officially be titled Store Wars.

While little was revealed, Smith did say that the next movie will find Jay and Silent Bob opening a weed dispensary — presumably in Smith’s home state of New Jersey — and finding some stiff competition with a rival joint.

For the die-hard fans of the View Askewniverse, the confirmation of a third Jay and Silent Bob outing will be just what they need. Personally, I think the way 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot ended was a fitting farewell to the characters, showing a perfect mixture of maturity with Jay’s parenthood and some-things-never-change mentality with old school hijinks, leading directly back to where it all started: the Quick Stop. But if Smith is indeed going to make the characters’ saga a trilogy, I’ll definitely be there to see what the dudes are up to.

Some might be pleading for Kevin Smith to hang up the backwards cap on his Jay and Silent Bob characters, but we must admit that he has found a nice balance between that View Askewniverse – something it took him until Jersey Girl to venture away from – and other projects that draw him in. Come on, a Clerks trilogy and Tusk – that’s some diversity right there! Smith’s next flick – smack dab in the middle of two View Askewniverse pictures – The 4:30 Movie, comes out this year.

Judging by what we know of the plot so far, Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars does seem like it would try to ground the characters (played by Jason Mewes and Smith himself) in a territory and plot they are more comfortable in. The weed biz has been an endeavor of the duo’s the past couple times around, so centering around that – and not, say, a cross-country trek – should work. It seems that Smith learned his lesson with Clerks III as well, as he says he won’t be killing off any characters this time around…

Are you down for another Jay and Silent Bob movie? Let us know below!

Source: SDCC
