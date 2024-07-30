Jefferson White is hoping to continue playing Jimmy in the Yellowstone spin-off

Comic-Con is bringing out the stars of upcoming anticipated adaptations and one movie that has its finger on the pulse of curious fans is the new reboot of Hellboy with the smaller-scope, self-contained film Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is involved with the project closer than ever as the movie takes its plot from one of his most popular stories from the comic. The Crooked Man finds “Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. In the comic, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region’s resident Devil.”

Jefferson White is among the cast of the new film. White plays Tom Ferrell in The Crooked Man and as our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, got to interview the cast, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask White if his character, Jimmy, from Yellowstone will be showing up in the spin-off 6666. Bumbray would cap off the interview, “One last question I gotta ask you…” to which White obliged, “Please.” He continued to inquire, “Are we gonna see Jimmy in the spin-off Yellowstone show? Cause I hope ‘yes.'” White would the respond,

Boy, I hope ‘yes’ too. That’s a really fun job. And I’ll do it as long as they’ll have me.”

White was then told by Bumbray that Jimmy was his favorite character. A flattered White became all smiles as he showed his gratitude toward the statement, “Oh, thanks buddy! I appreciate it! Great to meet you! Thank you so much!”