Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson return for new Hunger Games movie

First reported by The InSneider, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to return for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, presumably to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

What is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping About?

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Given that the film is a prequel to the originals, Lawrence and Hutcherson are likely to have limited roles. The novel by Suzanne Collins may offer some clues as to how the actors will be used, as it features an epilogue in which Haymitch tells Katniss and Peeta about his past. I imagine that Woody Harrelson will also return as the older Haymitch. If you can believe it, it’s been ten years since the release of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, which was the last we saw of Katniss and Peeta.

Who Else Stars in Sunrise on the Reaping?

Sunrise on the Reaping stars Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons (Civil War) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Beetee, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again 2) as Mags, Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends) as Wyatt Callow, Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Effie Trinket, Glenn Close (Wake Up Dead Man) as Drusilla Sickle, and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) as President Snow.

The last installment of the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, was also a prequel, showcasing the rise of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) during the 10th Annual Hunger Games.

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise except for the first movie, directed Sunrise on the Reaping from a script by Billy Ray based on the novel by Collins. The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.