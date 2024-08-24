Jessica Alba praises Fantastic Four fans while passing torch to Vanessa Kirby

As Marvel readies The Fantastic Four for the MCU, it was inevitable that everyone from the earlier movies would be recast. And while Chris Evans has gone on to play a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – thus bumping to the top of the list for a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo – that hasn’t been the case for the rest of the team. Fortunately, at least Jessica Alba is taking it in good stride, even lending words of wisdom to Vanessa Kirby, who will take over Invisible Woman aka Sue Storm in next year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Jessica Alba – who played Invisible Woman in both 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Rise of the Silver Surfer – recently stated that she thinks Vanessa Kirby should embrace the wide fandom of the characters, saying, “I think [the advice is to] just have fun. The fans are so amazing.” She added, “It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love The Fantastic Four and love these comic books and can relate to these stories. That, to me, and to be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that’s first and foremost for anyone who gets the honor of playing one of these awesome characters. So I’d tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments.” Rebecca Staab has yet to comment…

It should be noted that these comments are in stark contrast to past comments Jessica Alba made about working on Fantastic Four, which she said was an experience that almost pushed her to quit acting altogether. Granted, most of this had to do with director Tim Story. Even still, it’s pretty great to see just how generous she is passing the torch (no, not that one) despite a genuine interest in reprising the character should the opportunity arise.

As it stands, Vanessa Kirby will be our Invisible Woman for the foreseeable future, beginning with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which launches Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on July 25th, 2025.

What did you think of Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four? What will Vanessa Kirby bring to the character?