Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima thinks Joker: Folie à Deux will be better appreciated in 10 to 20 years

When one of the gaming industry’s most enigmatic creators, Hideo Kojima, isn’t collecting scans of celebrities like Pokémon, he occasionally takes a break from developing strange and innovative interactive experiences by watching a movie. As it turns out, the creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding has something in common with Quentin Tarantino. They both think Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux is an underrated stroke of genius and should be appreciated as such by fans. Speaking with Variety about the divisive sequel, Hideo Kojima detailed his affinity for aspects of the Joker sequel, saying it explores many moral questions while breaking the mold for good versus evil narratives.

“I watched ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ The beginning of the film is an animation sequence, reminiscent of the nostalgic ‘Looney Tunes,’ depicting a story of Joker and Joker’s shadow,” Kojima wrote. “In the trial that follows, the question of his multiple personality is argued from beginning to end. Is the Joker Arthur? Is the Joker another personality (his shadow)? Who exactly is Arthur? This revelation eventually transforms into a meta-perspective. In the previous film, ‘Joker,’ was it really Joker who captivated audiences around the world? Or was it Arthur? This question is constantly raised to Lee and even to the people of Gotham City within the film.”

“We live in an age of mass production of ‘poetic justice’ heroes, a battle between good and evil,” Kojima elaborates. “Lately, many spin-off films with a focus on the villains have been made. Can villains be superheroes too? Is this question posed on the big screen as a DC movie too avant-garde? Was it the Joker that audiences around the world loved? Was it Arthur? This is where the reviews have diverged. Over the next 10 or 20 years, this film’s reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come. It may take some time for it to become a true ‘folie à deux.’ But there is no doubt that everyone in the audience loved Joaquin and Gaga in this film.”

Joker: Folie à Deux currently has a 1.8 review score on Google, tabulated from 16510 reviews, and a 32% Rotten score on RottenTomatoes. It will take work if Kojima expects audiences to change their minds on the film. While a section of the Joker fandom says the movie is an underappreciated gem, most viewers remain resentful about the polarizing follow-up to Phillips’ billion-dollar blockbuster. Hideo Kojima has an eye for detail and could see something in the film that others do not. He loves cinema as much as video games and is in the process of adapting Death Stranding into a feature film through A24. Hindsight is valuable, and it’s possible Joker: Folie à Deux‘s wild swings will grow on audiences with time. If movies like Jennifer’s Body, Fight Club, and The Shining can loop back around and arrive at people’s good graces, maybe Joker: Folie à Deux can do the same.

Is Hideo Kojima right about Joker: Folie à Deux? Will the film age like a fine wine? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.