Kevin Costner still aspires to film Chapters 3 and 4 of Horizon back-to-back in 2025

Kevin Costner’s big gamble on his passion project hasn’t exactly paid off yet, but the star will double down anyway. Costner’s first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga wasn’t received as warmly as he was hoping this summer, and Warner Bros.’ planned follow-up release of Chapter 2 was pulled from their schedule this month. However, Chapter 2 will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month. Costner would show gratitude to the committee, saying, “My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival. […] I’m indebted to [Venice Film Fest director] Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey. It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival. Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them.”

Chapter 2 of the saga may be finally screened for an audience, but it is not yet known what Warner Bros. plans to do with its official release. However, World of Reel is now saying that Costner wishes to continue with the filming of chapters 3 and 4 of his saga. He has already shot nine days’ worth of footage on Chapter 3, but halted production due to lack of funds. Costner told NBC he is wanting to continue with filming chapters 3 and 4 back-to-back in the Spring of 2025. “The plan is, I’ve already shot a little bit of the third. And to perhaps shoot them back to back next spring […] I love the journey of this thing. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I love this movie. I love the second one — and the third one’s even harder than the first two, and the fourth one completes the story.”

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 will be hitting Max very soon, but according to Forbes, the rental price online for the Western epic has now dropped. The original rental price on Prime Video has decreased from $19.99 to $5.99.