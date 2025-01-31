Kickboxer video game in early development; Will we be able to play as Jean-Claude Van Damme?

An official Kickboxer video game is in the works from developers who worked on Call of Duty, Borderlands, Halo, and more.

“I want Tong Po! Give me Tong Po!” If you’d like to live out your kickboxing dreams, only without all that pesky physical activity, you might be interested to learn that Force Multiplier Studios are in the early stages of developing an official Kickboxer video game based on the iconic action movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The Kickboxer video game “ will combine the rich narrative of Kickboxer with kinetic martial arts action to deliver an intense, high-octane brawler, and feature iconic characters and locations from the franchise originally starring martial arts icon Jean-Claude Van Damme. ” Now, the big question: will Van Damme be making an appearance? IGN asked Force Multiplier Studios that very question, but they didn’t have a concrete answer… yet

“ We’re all massive fans of the Kickboxer movies, and we have the licenses to many characters and likenesses from the Kickboxer universe that we’re very excited about, ” said Brent Friedman, Chief Creative Officer at Force Multiplier Studios. “ We’ll have much more to share later in the year. ” The founders of the studio have some serious video game experience under their belts, having worked on the Call of Duty, Borderlands, Halo, Tomb Raider, and Mortal Kombat franchises.

Dimitri Logothetis, the writer/director/producer behind the more recent Kickboxer movies, is also involved in the project. “ Kickboxer is more than just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has inspired generations of fans and martial artists alike, ” said Logothetis. “ I’m thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at Force Multiplier Studios. We’re going to create a gaming experience that pays tribute to the original film while introducing exciting new gameplay elements. “

Speaking of Kickboxer, it was recently announced that the next installment of the franchise will start shooting this spring. Kickboxer: Armageddon centers on Kurt (Alain Moussi) as he seeks to track down his wife’s killers. Through the Thai underground fight world, he meets Cesare (Scott Adkins), a martial arts master who leads a sadistic cult, and Kurt soon finds himself in the fight of his life. Logothetis is directing the new sequel from a script he co-wrote with Jim McGrath.

Would you be interested in playing a Kickboxer video game?