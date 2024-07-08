Longlegs promo shows the first time Maika Monroe saw Nicolas Cage as his serial killer character

Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins, is set to reach theatres on July 12th (JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave the movie a 9/10 review you can read at THIS LINK) – and while the final trailer was already released a week ago, the marketing continues with the new “Heartbeat” promo, which shows the first time lead actress Maika Monroe (It Follows) saw Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario) as his serial killer character. Apparently the filmmakers even had a heart rate monitor on Monroe during the filming of the scene, because the promo reveals how high her heart rate got when she had to face Cage’s Longlegs. You can check it out in the embed above – and don’t worry, the appearance of Cage’s character is obscured.

Alicia Witt (Urban Legend) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) are also in the cast of Longlegs. The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs. His next film is the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, which is coming to theatres on February 21st.

Are you looking forward to Longlegs? What did you think of the heartbeat promo? Let us know by leaving a comment below.