Longlegs: The Birthday Murders website is viral marketing for Nicolas Cage horror film

Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins, is set to reach theatres on July 12th, and is has come to the attention of our friends at Bloody Disgusting that a strange, coded letter that was printed in the Seattle Times last Friday “at the request of Longlegs” points readers in the direction of a viral marketing website called TheBirthdayMurders.net, which chronicles the crimes of the serial killer character in the film by Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario).

The front page of the website informs us, “ For nearly three decades, this Satan-worshipping psycho has terrorized families throughout the Pacific Northwest. A bloody trail of bodies here in the great state of Oregon attests to the depraved savagery of this one-of-a-kind serial killer. With over three dozen victims that we know of, LONGLEGS is one of the most prolific mass murderers ever to have graced the region, and his gruesome endeavors are the stuff of nightmares. At first, all of the killings appeared to be straightforward murder-suicides: the handiwork of average men who suddenly snapped and slaughtered their wives and children. But a series of eerie coded messages left at the crime scenes indicate that someone – or something – is influencing these horrific crimes. The cryptic letters are signed by someone calling himself… LONGLEGS. ” Readers are encouraged to check the site again next Monday, June 24th.

The “Victims” page of the site offers information on the many murders that have been committed in the name of Longlegs. At the bottom of that page is a download link for a zip file that will require some sleuthing to open and decode. I don’t have the time nor inclination to do such things, so I just look at posts from people who put in the work at reddit.

Cage stars in Longlegs alongside Maika Monroe (It Follows), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs.

What do you think of the viral marketing website that ties in with the release of Longlegs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.