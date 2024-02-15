Bob Marley: One Love destroys Madame Web at the box office; Did the Marvel movie see that one coming?

You don’t have to be clairvoyant to know that Madame Web has been receiving some pretty savage reviews, and it turns out that the box office is equally unimpressive. The Marvel movie opened in theaters today, but it’s already getting destroyed by Bob Marley: One Love, the biopic of the iconic reggae musician.

Bob Marley: One Love is looking to pull in $12 million today, which is the best showing for a Valentine’s Day midweek release since Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams’ The Vow in 2012. As for Madame Web, the film is lagging way behind with only $5-$5.5 million. The six-day projections aren’t much better, with Bob Marley: One Love looking at $30 million and Madame Web looking at $20 million.

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, “ a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present. ” The film is currently sitting at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, which places it only two points above Sony’s last Marvel bomb: Morbius.

Our own Chris Bumbray reviewed Madame Web, which he called a “ big mess. ” It doesn’t seem as though this will be the franchise starter that Sony doubtlessly hoped it would be, as the “ terrible, cornball dialogue and lacklustre pace ” doom what would have been a “ decent little B-side of a superhero film. ” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here.

As for Bob Marley: One Love, the film “ celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. ”