Isabela Merced says Madame Web failure left a “sad taste” in her mouth

Isabela Merced says the failure of Madame Web left a “sad taste” in her mouth but she still has a soft spot for the movie.

Madame Web was a failure in nearly every way, barely grossing $100 million worldwide and getting absolutely eviscerated by critics. The main cast members have expressed their thoughts on Madame Web one by one, and now it’s time for Isabela Merced to chime in.

Merced played Anya Corazón in the movie, one of the three young women destined to become superheroes. While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced said that the reaction to the film left a “sad taste” in her mouth.

I’d say…I feel like every actor I know and admire has that one movie where it’s so camp. It’s so camp. The group chat was fun after. All the Tweets that would come out and the memes we would see made the group chat very fun,” Merced said. “But at the same time, it does [leave] a sad taste in my mouth because there were people that worked on it who worked really hard. Maybe this was their opportunity to have a big break and I can’t help but think about the people who put in the work. I’m lucky enough to have other opportunities right now.

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa opens up about the divisive Marvel film and how it was made “through committee”

Merced continued, “That’s what I feel really blessed about but I do feel bad for the other people who put their all into this. There [were] so many cooks in the kitchen. Even though you might mean well, someone else might not understand the assignment.” Despite the crash and burn of Madame Web, Merced still has a “spot soft” in her heart for the movie. “Honestly, I love The Room. I love Flubber. I love Catwoman. Those are my favourites,” Merced said. “I’m a little proud of it in that sense. I’m really glad we had each other.

Thankfully, Merced has a couple of very exciting projects on her slate. She joined the cast of The Last of Us season 2 as Dina, Ellie’s love interest, and will be playing Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie. She also stars alongside Cailee Spaeny in Alien: Romulus, which hits theaters on August 16th. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Source: Happy Sad Confused
Isabela Merced, Madame Web
