Moana 2 Teaser Trailer reconnects you with your favorite characters from across the ocean

Journey back to the tranquil locations of the tropical beaches and vast oceans with the new teaser trailer for Moana 2. Disney has just shared the new look at the sequel to the popular 2016 film starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli‘i Cravalho as their respective characters — Maui and Moana. In addition to the teaser trailer, Disney has also released a couple of teaser posters that sets the stage for a new adventure across the sea.

The official synopsis from Disney reads,

“Opening only in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.”

Moana 2 was announced, produced and is due for release all in this year. The film was one of the new projects showcased at the Disney panel at CinemaCon, which was introduced by none other than Dwayne Johnson, flanked by a group of Polynesian dancers. “It’s so much deeper of a movie to me, and it’s so much deeper of a movie to Disney as well,” Johnson said. “We are so excited to welcome back audiences all over the world to a new adventure.” Johnson then played a clip from the sequel, which finds Moana returning to her home island and the debut of a brand-new song, “We’re Back.” At least one character isn’t big on belting out the tune, as they ask, “Do we have to sing?” To which everyone responds, “Yes, we have to sing!”

It was also announced last year that the first film was to get a live-action adaptation. Disney announced its plans for the live-action reimagining with the help of Dwayne Johnson, who plays Demigod Maui in 2016’s animated original. Johnson will reprise his role in Kail’s live-action adaptation and produce through his Seven Bucks Productions alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Beau Flynn also produces via Flynn Pictures Co. Jared Bush, who wrote the animated original, returns to pen the remake. Further information on this development has not been released since this animated sequel was announced.