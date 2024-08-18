Poll: What’s The Best Alien Movie?

What’s the best Alien movie? Take our poll at let us know what you think!

By

Yesterday, we celebrated the release of Alien: Romulus in theaters with our definitve (we hope) rankings of the Alien saga. Naturally, the feedback from fans was passionate, to say the least, so now it’s your turn. What’s the best Alien movie? Take our poll and let us know what you think is the all-time champ!

What's the best Alien movie?
Vote

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Election: Alexander Payne is getting serious about making a sequel (and a car chase movie?)
Poll: What’s The Best Alien Movie?
alain delon dead
Alain Delon Dead: Iconic French Actor Was 88
dave baustista lex luthor
Dave Bautista obsessed over playing Bane and Lex Luthor
View All

About the Author

4835 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Alien: Romulus News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles