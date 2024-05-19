POLL: What’s the best Disney Plus Marvel TV Show?

While the Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus have been met with mixed reactions, we want to know which one you like the best!

By
While Disney’s Bob Iger has noted that Marvel content on Disney Plus will be cut down a bit, it was also announced that the channel was actively developing Hawkeye Season 2. That’s in addition to already announced shows like Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along, Ironheart, and several others, meaning that even if the content is being cut back, there’s still plenty more coming.

A lot of the shows have received pretty tepid reactions from fans, but some, like the recent X-Men ’97  are being raved about. So what’s the best Marvel show on Disney Plus so far? Take our poll and weigh in with your thoughts in the comments!

What's the best Disney Plus Marvel TV Series?
About the Author

4706 Articles Published
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

