Raimi wants Spider-Man 4, says it will come at “the right time”

We all know that with great power comes great responsibility. And it turns out that original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi is ready for both, candidly revealing that there is absolutely a chance of continuing his spin on the series.

Appearing at a convention over the weekend, Sam Raimi revealed to one excited fan (via his X account) the following: “He told me that there are chances of this happening simply because he has the same desire as we do. But if it is to happen, it will be at the right time.” There’s a bit of optimistic speculation within that statement, but we’ll take it at this point.

It’s been 17 years since the last time Sam Raimi stepped behind the camera for a Spider-Man movie. Surely a Spider-Man 4 would have been on the table considering the original trilogy grossed more than $2.5 billion worldwide. And it was – but that’s a story best analyzed in video form:

Much speculation has been made as to whether Spider-Man 4 could ever happen with Raimi and Tobey Maguire. While we did get our OG Peter Parker fill with 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s really no matching the nostalgia of that original pairing, which showed once again the legs (eight or not) that superhero movies had. As of late, Thomas Haden Church – who played Sandman in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 – also gave some hope as to a potential fourth Spidey. “I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that … They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.”

Age would definitely be playing a factor here. Raimi is now in his mid-60s but Maguire nearing 50 might be the real problem. Sure, he suited up nicely for No Way Home but could he handle an entire movie?

