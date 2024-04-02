Sam Raimi not too confident on Spider-Man 4

Sam Raimi is well aware of the rumors surrounding Spider-Man 4 but has yet to receive word if it will ever happen.

When Sam Raimi mentioned just last month that a Spider-Man 4 would have to come at “the right time” , fans immediately set a date for him: now. But we’ll have to holster those web-slingers because the director of the original trilogy is well aware that the studios might have other priorities other than reteaming him with Tobey Maguire.

With rumors swirling about over Spider-Man 4 (we’re looking at you, Sandman!), Sam Raimi addressed it all head on, saying he has yet to get word that any such project has been greenlit. “I did read that [rumor], but I’m not actually working on it yet.” One key reason is the current studios involved and all the success they’ve had, adding, “Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’”

Whether or not we get Sam Raimi behind the lens for Spider-Man 4 – or if the movie happens at all – will take some time to find out. But in the meantime, Raimi expressed his love for at least some of the movies that came after his last entry in 2007. “I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

2021’s No Way Home did introduce a compelling, meme-conscious factor when it had all three core Spider-Men – Maguire, Andrew Garfield and our current Peter Parker, Tom Holland – team up. But that could very well just be a one-off, especially if Marvel is going to move forward with a focus on Holland, who himself says he will continue so long as the character development is strong.

With the multiverse ripped open, it is feasible that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 and the continuation of Spidey in the MCU (no directors have been announced for that film) could co-exist…although I’m not sure there’s a point to that. After all, surely enough there will be Spider-Man movies without Holland, so wouldn’t the studio want to move forward and not bank on retreading with a new Maguire flick?

Should Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire be invited back for Spider-Man 4? Do you think the project could work or is it just time to move on from the idea? Share your thoughts with us below.