Will Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire return for Spider-Man 4? Thomas Haden Church thinks so

Thomas Haden Church thinks that Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire will return for Spider-Man 4, adding that he’d love to play Sandman again.

By
Thomas Haden Church, Spider-Man 4

It’s been well over a decade since Sony Pictures pulled the plug on Spider-Man 4, but Thomas Haden Church believes there’s still a chance it could happen.

After Sam Raimi departed Spider-Man 4, Sony elected to reboot the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man, but Tobey Maguire would return to the role years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seeing the OG Spidey back on the big screen sparked interest in resurrecting Spider-Man 4, and Thomas Haden Church told ComicBook.com that he thinks it could happen and that he could even return as Sandman.

There’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow,” Church said. “You know, they’ve never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film. But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that … They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.

Related
Spider-Man 4: Drew Goddard is reportedly Sony and Marvel’s top choice to direct if Jon Watts does not return

While there have been rumblings that Tobey Maguire (and Andrew Garfield) might return for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, I’m not convinced that Spider-Man 4 is a possibility. That said, Sony’s Marvel franchise has taken a big hit with the failure of Madame Web, and reuniting the old Spider-Man gang for a new movie would certainly generate a lot of interest.

Sam Raimi has expressed an interest in the possibility after he returned to Marvel to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi said. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.

Do you think Spider-Man 4 could happen or is it all a pipe dream?

Source: ComicBook.com
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Thomas Haden Church, Spider-Man 4
Will Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire return for Spider-Man 4? Thomas Haden Church thinks so
The Golden Schmoes: voting deadline has been extended!
The Karate Kid, Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson joins cast of the new Karate Kid movie
Wendell Pierce, Superman, Perry White
Superman: Wendell Pierce to play The Daily Planet’s Perry White
View All

About the Author

9531 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Spider-Man 4 News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Dune: Part Two, first reactions

Dune: Part Two Review

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is stunning. If a third film is made, this might become the great sci-fi trilogy of our generation.

Load more articles