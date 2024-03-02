Will Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire return for Spider-Man 4? Thomas Haden Church thinks so

It’s been well over a decade since Sony Pictures pulled the plug on Spider-Man 4, but Thomas Haden Church believes there’s still a chance it could happen.
After Sam Raimi departed Spider-Man 4, Sony elected to reboot the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man, but Tobey Maguire would return to the role years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seeing the OG Spidey back on the big screen sparked interest in resurrecting Spider-Man 4, and Thomas Haden Church told ComicBook.com that he thinks it could happen and that he could even return as Sandman.
“There’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow,” Church said. “You know, they’ve never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film. But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that … They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.“
While there have been rumblings that Tobey Maguire (and Andrew Garfield) might return for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, I’m not convinced that Spider-Man 4 is a possibility. That said, Sony’s Marvel franchise has taken a big hit with the failure of Madame Web, and reuniting the old Spider-Man gang for a new movie would certainly generate a lot of interest.
Sam Raimi has expressed an interest in the possibility after he returned to Marvel to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi said. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.“
Do you think Spider-Man 4 could happen or is it all a pipe dream?
