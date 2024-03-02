Will Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire return for Spider-Man 4? Thomas Haden Church thinks so

It’s been well over a decade since Sony Pictures pulled the plug on Spider-Man 4, but Thomas Haden Church believes there’s still a chance it could happen.

After Sam Raimi departed Spider-Man 4, Sony elected to reboot the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man, but Tobey Maguire would return to the role years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seeing the OG Spidey back on the big screen sparked interest in resurrecting Spider-Man 4, and Thomas Haden Church told ComicBook.com that he thinks it could happen and that he could even return as Sandman.

“ There’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow, ” Church said. “ You know, they’ve never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film. But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that … They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old. “

While there have been rumblings that Tobey Maguire (and Andrew Garfield) might return for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, I’m not convinced that Spider-Man 4 is a possibility. That said, Sony’s Marvel franchise has taken a big hit with the failure of Madame Web, and reuniting the old Spider-Man gang for a new movie would certainly generate a lot of interest.

Sam Raimi has expressed an interest in the possibility after he returned to Marvel to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “ I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups, ” Raimi said. “ I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role. “

Do you think Spider-Man 4 could happen or is it all a pipe dream?