Marvel mural at New York Comic-Con reveals fresh looks at Red Hulk, H.E.R.B.I.E., and more

Red Hulk from Captain America 4, H.E.R.B.I.E. from The Fantastic Four: First Steps & more featured in new Marvel mural at New York Comic-Con.

A Marvel mural at New York Comic-Con has revealed fresh looks at Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) from Captain America: Brave New World, H.E.R.B.I.E. from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and more. You can check out the full Marvel mural courtesy of Brandon Davis below.

New Marvel logo with Fantastic Four, Red Hulk, Thunderbolts*, and more on it at NYCC! pic.twitter.com/cpGdfpKiJd — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 17, 2024

I’ve got to say, I’m loving the look of Red Hulk. The motion capture process was a new experience for Harrison Ford, who has described the process as “ being an idiot for money. ” Captain America: Brave New World has had a fair number of reshoots, with rumours of significant changes to the script. However, the trailer looked pretty solid, with a Winter Soldier-vibe that should please fans. Here’s hoping it can stick the landing. In addition to Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, the film also stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

The official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World reads: “ After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. ” Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th, 2025.

Related Harrison Ford shares his thoughts on Marvel and the death of the movie star

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the film is still in production. It stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles.