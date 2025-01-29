Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion: Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in final talks to return for sequel

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel is finally moving forward with Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in talks to star.

By
Romy and Michele, sequel, Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have been discussing a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion for over a decade, but the time has finally arrived. THR reports that Sorvino and Kudrow are in final talks to reprise their roles for the sequel in the works at 20th Century Studios. They will also serve as executive producers.

Tim Federle (High School Muscal: The Musical: The Series) will direct the sequel, and original writer Robin Schiff will return to pen the script. The studio is reportedly looking to kick off production in June, possibly in Los Angeles, but nothing is official. The original film was released in 1997 and revolved around two 28-year-old women who decided to invent fake careers in order to impress their former classmates and their 10th-anniversary high school reunion. While the film wasn’t terribly successful at the box office, it has gone on to become a cult classic beloved for its fashion sense, music, and ’90s nostalgia.

Related
Are Romy and Michele reuniting for a sequel? Mira Sorvino is confident in greenlight

Sorvino spoke about the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel just last year, saying they were almost ready to go. “They’ve done [the director’s] deal, they’ve done Lisa [Kudrow] and my deals as executive producers. [Original screenwriter Robin Schiff] has written multiple drafts of an amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans,” Sorvino said. “And they’re just going back and forth, tweaking things here and there, and [there are] rumors of shooting it second quarter next year…But it’s not officially greenlit, so I can’t say that it’s officially greenlit.

While it’s taken some time for the sequel to finally get off the ground, a few Romy and Michele projects have emerged in the meantime. A prequel movie, Romy and Michele: In the Beginning, was released in 2005 with Katherine Heigl as Romy and Alexandra Breckenridge as Michele. A musical adaptation premiered in 2017.

Are you down for a long-belated sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion?

Source: THR
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, post-credit
Update: Benedict Cumberbatch says he will show up in Avengers: Doomsday after all & teases Doctor Strange 3
Benny Safdie, The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan
Benny Safdie joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
Romy and Michele, sequel, Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion: Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in final talks to return for sequel
Alison Brie, Evil-Lyn, Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe: Alison Brie is working on getting buffed up to play Evil-Lyn
View All

About the Author

10501 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Romy and Michele's High School Reunion News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles