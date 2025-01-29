Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion: Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in final talks to return for sequel

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have been discussing a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion for over a decade, but the time has finally arrived. THR reports that Sorvino and Kudrow are in final talks to reprise their roles for the sequel in the works at 20th Century Studios. They will also serve as executive producers.

Tim Federle (High School Muscal: The Musical: The Series) will direct the sequel, and original writer Robin Schiff will return to pen the script. The studio is reportedly looking to kick off production in June, possibly in Los Angeles, but nothing is official. The original film was released in 1997 and revolved around two 28-year-old women who decided to invent fake careers in order to impress their former classmates and their 10th-anniversary high school reunion. While the film wasn’t terribly successful at the box office, it has gone on to become a cult classic beloved for its fashion sense, music, and ’90s nostalgia.

Sorvino spoke about the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel just last year, saying they were almost ready to go. “ They’ve done [the director’s] deal, they’ve done Lisa [Kudrow] and my deals as executive producers. [Original screenwriter Robin Schiff] has written multiple drafts of an amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans, ” Sorvino said. “ And they’re just going back and forth, tweaking things here and there, and [there are] rumors of shooting it second quarter next year…But it’s not officially greenlit, so I can’t say that it’s officially greenlit. “

While it’s taken some time for the sequel to finally get off the ground, a few Romy and Michele projects have emerged in the meantime. A prequel movie, Romy and Michele: In the Beginning, was released in 2005 with Katherine Heigl as Romy and Alexandra Breckenridge as Michele. A musical adaptation premiered in 2017.

Are you down for a long-belated sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion?